News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
3 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
4 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
6 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Lamont reselected as Tory candidate

Local Conservatives have reselected current Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont as their candidate in the next general election.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:36 GMT
John Lamont with local Tory party members.
John Lamont with local Tory party members.
John Lamont with local Tory party members.

Mr Lamont received the unanimous support of the party members at the meeting.

In the 2019 election, he did lose some ground to the SNP’s Calum Kerr, but still came away with a 5,148 majority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has served as MP for the constituency since 2017.

He told party members: “I am delighted to be re-selected as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist party candidate for the Borders.

Most Popular

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your MP, and I will fight hard to be re-elected and earn the chance to represent you again.

“The Scottish Borders is a beautiful and fantastic place to live and work, but local people also face many challenges that deserve our utmost attention.”

BerwickshireSelkirkBorders