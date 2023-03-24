Lamont reselected as Tory candidate
Local Conservatives have reselected current Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont as their candidate in the next general election.
Mr Lamont received the unanimous support of the party members at the meeting.
In the 2019 election, he did lose some ground to the SNP’s Calum Kerr, but still came away with a 5,148 majority.
He has served as MP for the constituency since 2017.
He told party members: “I am delighted to be re-selected as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist party candidate for the Borders.
“It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your MP, and I will fight hard to be re-elected and earn the chance to represent you again.
“The Scottish Borders is a beautiful and fantastic place to live and work, but local people also face many challenges that deserve our utmost attention.”