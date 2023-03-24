Lamont reselected as Tory candidate

John Lamont with local Tory party members.

Mr Lamont received the unanimous support of the party members at the meeting.

In the 2019 election, he did lose some ground to the SNP’s Calum Kerr, but still came away with a 5,148 majority.

He has served as MP for the constituency since 2017.

He told party members: “I am delighted to be re-selected as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist party candidate for the Borders.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your MP, and I will fight hard to be re-elected and earn the chance to represent you again.