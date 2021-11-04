Ladies who lunch win fundraising award

Members of the Selkirk committee of Cancer Research UK have received a special Fund-raising in the Community Award from the national charity.

By Kevin Janiak
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:16 am
The Selkirk CRUK committee pictured with their awards. Back row: Elaine Monro, Catherine Inglis, Paula Kellett, Mary Smail. Seated: Fiona Holmes, Donella McCann, Margery Inglis (chair) and Judith Davies. Absent – Joyce Wright & Karen Findlater.

Despite having to cancel its annual ladies lunch at The Woll, supporters hosted ‘ladies little lunches’ in their own homes instead.

“This was a good example of how our supporters have gone the extra mile for us in what has been a very difficult year,” said secretary Mary Smail. “The lunches and raffle raised over £4,000, which was a fantastic outcome.

“Our grateful thanks go to Selkirk and the surrounding community – this is as much your award as it is ours!”

The next event being held by the committee will be its pop-up shop in Tower Street, which takes place on November 17 & 18, where Christmas cards, baking and preserves will be on sale, along with the traditional hamper raffle.

