Ladies who lunch win fundraising award
Members of the Selkirk committee of Cancer Research UK have received a special Fund-raising in the Community Award from the national charity.
Despite having to cancel its annual ladies lunch at The Woll, supporters hosted ‘ladies little lunches’ in their own homes instead.
“This was a good example of how our supporters have gone the extra mile for us in what has been a very difficult year,” said secretary Mary Smail. “The lunches and raffle raised over £4,000, which was a fantastic outcome.
“Our grateful thanks go to Selkirk and the surrounding community – this is as much your award as it is ours!”
The next event being held by the committee will be its pop-up shop in Tower Street, which takes place on November 17 & 18, where Christmas cards, baking and preserves will be on sale, along with the traditional hamper raffle.