King and Queen cheered into Royal Burgh and witness casting of the Burgh Flag

The royal couple were shown round the Lochcarron tartan mill, before heading back up to the Market Place, meeting war veterans, Ukrainian refugees and the general public.

They were shown round a special market with lots of local produce, and the King spoke at length to a vendor of wild venison, chatted to Selkirk’s last Souter Colin Turnbull, and members of the General Store repair shop.

The King was presented with a bottle of Bannock Gin by the Selkirk Distillery, and local historian Walter Elliot presented him with his book ‘Selkirkshire and the Borders'.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Selkirk today.

They were treated to tunes from Scotland’s best brass band, the Selkirk Silver Band, who also accompanied a special casting performed by Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell.

But what was more stressful, casting in front of thousands of Selkirk folk on Common Riding morning or in front of the King and Queen?

He said: “I think it’s hard to compare the two to be honest, but it was definitely more of a challenge today with the wind … I was definitely having to keep a hold of it.

"I only found out I was doing this just before the Common Riding, but it’s been kept under wraps until about a week ago.

"I’m so proud and honoured to be representing the town here and performing this for the King and Queen.”

The chief executive of Scottish Borders Council, David Robertson, was also there to watch the proceedings.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome the King and Queen to the Borders today.

