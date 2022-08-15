Kids brought to book in event

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last schools Gala Day gets under way at the MacArts in 2019.

In one of the single biggest annual events for schools in the South of Scotland, more than 1,000 nursery and primary school pupils from across the Borders are set to join master storytellers Alan Windram, Tola Okogwu, Jonathan Meres, Rossie Stone, Kate Leiper, Joan Haig, Anne Brusatte and others as they take their audiences into worlds packed with captivating stories and characters.

School groups that are unable to travel to Galashiels will still be able to participate, with some of the events being livestreamed to classrooms.

The event is sponsored by IT company CGI.

Paula Ogilvie, Borders Book Festival director, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership once more with CGI to welcome school groups in-person and online from across the Borders for a special day filled with imagination and magic. The festival aims to promote creative learning and hopefully this year’s events will encourage our young audiences to develop a love for reading for pleasure, and above all, to have fun with words.”

Lindsay McGranaghan, senior vice president for CGI in Scotland, said: “We believe strongly in investing in the communities in which our members live and work and that encouraging a life-long love of reading amongst young people is hugely important”.