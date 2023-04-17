Kids (and adults) saddle up for TweedLove Festival

There will be plenty for kids (and adults) to saddle up for at Tweedfest. Photo: Rohan Hollingsbee.

The Tweed Valley’s famous weekend of bikes, outdoor cinema and family fun – TweedLove Bike Festival – is coming to Peebles early this year to make way for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Champs later in the summer.

The award-winning bike festival has moved from September to the end of April, but it’s already gearing up to be one of the busiest yet.

“This year’s festival is going to get everyone in the mood for the World Champs,” explained event director, Neil Dalgleish.

"The YT Industries TweedLove International will be the biggest enduro race in the UK this year, with some of the fastest riders from across the UK and Europe coming to ride the trails in our valley.

"We’ve got a prize fund of £2,000 for the winners, so we can expect some seriously exciting action.”

Many of the world’s leading bike brands will be showcased on Tweed Green across the weekend, alongside a busy bike demonstration, festival food village, the Tempest Festival Bar and more.

All local high street businesses have also been offered a free space at the festival village and the Peebles Business and Retailers Association will be widely promoted on the TweedLove website and social channels, encouraging as many festival-goers into the town’s shops and eateries during their visit.

The free open-air cinema is back and it's even bigger than usual, with two film nights and more popcorn this year.

The Frog Bikes Outdoor Kids Cinema Night (Friday, April 28) will feature family favourite, Sing 2, with Top Gun: Maverick coming to the screen on the Saturday evening for the slightly older crowd.

Away from the major races, the bike festival also hopes to inspire some of the area’s youngest riders.

The Power of the Bike Days programme includes a free Kids Zone with demo track on Tweed Green – and on the Saturday afternoon, everyone is invited to join a car-free ride around Peebles with a special Take Back the Streets event.

Neil added: “The centrepiece to this years’ packed kids schedule is the Frog Family Day on Sunday, April 30, from 11am-4pm.

"Little rippers of pre-school and primary age have the chance to ride with their pals in the biggest kids’ cycling event in the country – expect a laid-back vibe and the best fun possible on run-bikes and little wheels.

Neil said he couldn’t be more pleased with the 2023 festival line-up.

He told The Southern: “TweedLove has a strong history of delivering world-class, international enduro events, but we’re also passionate about our local community of riders, racers, families and business owners.

"This years’ festival has it all – the best enduro riders, the biggest kids’ event and a place for the community to come together and enjoy the bank holiday in the heart of Peebles.”