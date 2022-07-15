Kelso vet Robert takes a step back after 42 years

Robert Young, left, is presented by a celebratory cake by Jim Ross, watched by the team.

Robert, who opened Robert Young Vets 27 years ago, is retiring as clinical director, but will continue to work as a vet two days a week.

However, clients who bring their pets to the surgery in Inch Road will still see familiar faces as his team members are remaining and the practice is being boosted with the addition of fresh faces from another Borders practice.

Robert Young Vets and Border Vets are part of VetPartners.

Jim Ross, clinical director at Border Vets, which has branches in Galashiels and Selkirk, will also become clinical director of Robert Young Vets.

Robert, 63, has cared for thousands of pets during his time at the practice, which also has a surgery in Earlston, as well as different generations of clients.

He puts his longevity down to enjoying what he does, having a loyal client base and a close-knit team.

Robert, who graduated from Glasgow Vet School in 1980, said: "I’ve never lost my love of being vet as I enjoy working with animals and people, so I’m not quite ready to fully retire.

"One of the reasons for selling the practice to VetPartners was so we could have continuity for our clients and for our colleagues when I finally retire.

“We’ve a very loyal team and we enjoy a great rapport with our clients and love to see them with their pets. Robert Young Vets will continue to provide the best possible care and I’m delighted to be staying two days a week.

“We are now seeing different generations of clients as children who accompanied their parents with their pets now have a family and pets of their own. We also see lots of pets right throughout their lifetime, from puppies or kittens coming in for their vaccinations through to end-of-life care.”

Robert has lived in Kelso with his wife Joanne since 1989. The couple have four grown up children, Robert, Lorna, Katie and Allie, as well as four grandchildren.