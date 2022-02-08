Kelso makes the top ten of UK’s ‘most welcoming’ towns

Councillor Euan Robson in Kelso.

The Top 10 Most Welcoming Towns list was based on booking.com’s user reviews of their experiences of hospitality.

The report was compiled using reviews of more than 53,000 travel providers in the UK and based also on the proportion of properties receiving one of its Traveller Review Awards in 2022.

Kelso came in at number 10 on the list and there were three other Scottish towns included – Kirkwall (2nd), Lerwick (4th) and Wick (5th). Topping the poll was Enniskillen in Northern Ireland.

Kelso Scottish Liberal Democrats councillor Euan Robson hailed the success and paid tribute to the vibrancy of the town.

He said: “This accolade is not only due to the friendly folk in Kelso but also the work of bodies such as Visit Kelso, the community council and Heritage Society among others. It will help ensure future visitors.

“It is vital to keep Kelso’s offering of the highest quality ranging from the type and range of shops to the wonderful efforts of Kelso in Bloom and the volunteer litter pickers in the community.

“Kelso has a huge range of top quality accommodation and sporting and recreational facilities and of course the world famous River Tweed runs through the middle of the town.

“The vibrancy of our town attracts visitors who boost our local economy for developing social and cultural exchanges.”

Booking.com currently highlights 47 Kelso hospitality venues on its website, ranging from larger attractions such as Ednam House Hotel, built in 1761, which attracts a customer rating of 8.1 out of 10 (‘very good’) to the townhouse Heather Brae with a 9.7 rating (‘exceptional’) and a near-perfect 9.9 score for 2 Victoria Place, again rated as ‘exceptional’.