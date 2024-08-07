Kelso folk festival line-up
This will be a weekend of live concerts featuring award-winning acts, combined with sessions, workshops and open mics offering a showcase for local talent.
All the concerts take place in Kelso Old Church, an 18th-century octagonal church with excellent acoustics.
Friday night’s concert opens with Amy Laurenson and her band, who draw from the Shetland tradition in a unique way; with a second act on the bill, Will Pound and Jenn Butterworth, who play traditional music on mouth organ and guitar.
Saturday lunchtime sees the band Wayward Jane play their own interpretation of American folk and Old-Time traditions, plus added support. On the Saturday night, it’s guitarist and melodeon player Tim Edey and Highland piper Ross Ainslie collaborating for a spectacular show. Also on Saturday night are duo Steve Hicks and Lynn Goulburn performing well-crafted songs and stunning guitar playing.
The final concert on Sunday lunchtime features the legendary songwriter and performer Jez Lowe supported by Scottish fiddler Carly Blain with guitarist Graeme Armstrong.
There are outdoor events in the Square on Saturday afternoon (weather permitting) and sessions, singarounds and open mics in local pubs.
For full details of the programme visit www.kelsofolkfest.org. Tickets can be purchased from Browns Newsagents, Kelso, or online at www.trybooking.com/uk/DAOA .