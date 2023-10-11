Kelso-based learning disability service is “Streets Ahead”, inspectors say

Streets Ahead stand at the Border Union Show

Streets Ahead (East) began life more than 30 years ago when people with learning disabilities were being discharged from long term care.A group of families got together to help people live independent lives in the community.

​Today Streets Ahead (East) provides a service to people with a learning disability, mental health conditions, acquired brain injuries and dementia living in their own homes and in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support is tailored to each individual’s needs and can be for a few hours a week to 24 hours a day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service operates from offices in Kelso and Galashiels with two teams, one providing support in the Duns area and the second in Selkirk, Galashiels, Kelso, Jedburgh and Peebles.

At the time of a visit by the Care Inspectorate last month it was supporting 29 people.

The inspectors visited supported people in the majority of the locations and the Kelso office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What they found was that people experienced “kindness, compassion and empathy” in how they were supported.

Support plans held very good information and guidance for staff to follow and managers promoted a learning and “continuous improvement ethos”.

The service was rated ‘very good’ for both supporting people’s well-being and leadership.

The report states: “Relatives who gave feedback were happy with the support to their loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One relative told us ‘the care my relative has received form the staff at Streets Ahead has been amazing… staff have gone above and beyond to ensure their welfare needs are met… my relative couldn’t be in a better place'”.