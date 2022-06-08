Junior rideout a success

This young rider joined in the fun. Photos: Douglas Hardie.

Around 80 youngsters took part, with each receiving a medal to commemorate the event.

This new fixture, which was greatly received by locals, who would like it to become a permanent fixture, was led by Melrosian elect Douglas Crawford.

The festival’s Douglas Hardie told the Southern: “A sincere thanks must go to Abbey Fine Wines for their support and Lisa Bunyan-Hume and her team for their organisation of this evening's rideout.”

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the riders were presented with medals.

The event took place as the Melrose Festival week draws ever closer.

The ceremonies begin on Sunday, June 19, with the traditional laying of the wreath at the war memorial at 10.45am, followed swiftly by the kirkin’ at 11am, with plenty going on in the following days.

Proud as punch to follow the Melrosian.