Jonathan and Katie set for Games Week

Standard Bearer and Lass Elect, Jonny Lea and Katie Archibald (both second left), with their flag party.

And raising the standard in 2022 is Standard Bearer Elect Jonathan Lea and his Lass Katie Archibald, who were introduced to a large crowd at Friday night’s appointment evening in the town’s Memorial Hall.

Jonathan told us: “I’m very excited! I’ve known for around six weeks or so, so it’s good now that everybody knows.

"I can’t wait to see what other towns do in their festivals, as I haven’t been to many of them.

"And to receive my sash at the Cleikum Ceremonies will be a moment to treasure, I’m sure.”

Jonathan has lived in Innerleithen since 2004 when at the age of five his family moved to the town from Derby.

The family were involved with the Games from the start. Jonathan was a monk three times and his sister was a Sash Girl and brother was Dux Boy in 2008.

He played football for Leithen Vale Sports Club and tennis at Innerleithen Tennis club where he gained an LTA Level 2 coaching badge and went on to coach children from nursery to P7 age.

After a brief flirtation with Peebles Rovers, he soon returned to play football in Innerleithen as part of the newly-formed Leithen Rovers U17 squad, where he was vice-captain.

He has since gone on to play for Leithen Rovers and two years ago joined the committee as treasurer and lottery promoter.

After high school, he took a gap year and worked at the Macdonald Cardrona and spent that winter on a volunteering programme in Port Elizabeth in South Africa, where he coached football, netball and tennis in the townships and helped identify children with talent so they could be moved to schools where they could develop their skills.

He studied Business Studies at Napier University graduating last year and went on to join the finance department of the Scottish Prison Service where he now works as a Finance Officer.

He will shortly begin studying for his professional accountancy exams.

He is looking forward to experiencing all the Border Festivals with his Lass Katie Archibald, but insists there is no way he is getting anywhere near a horse.

He told the gathering: “It shall be my earnest endeavor to carry out the duties of the office to the satisfaction of my fellow townspeople.”

Katie has lived in Innerleithen all her life with her mum, dad and brother.

She attended St Ronan’s Primary school and was a Sash Girl in 2007, then went on to Peebles High School where she gained the necessary qualifications to go on to University.

She moved to Edinburgh in 2017 to study Events Management and Marketing at Napier University, graduating in 2021, and works as part of the wedding and events team at Barony Castle.

She has been involved with the Games from a young age and also has strong connections to the festival, with her Aunt being Standard Bearers Lass in 1991; her uncle was Standard Bearer in 2000 and her grandparents were Standard Bearer and Lass in 1968.