Join the team at Gunsgreen
An opportunity has arisen to be a part of the team of trustees at Eyemouth’s iconic Gunsgreen House.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST
The building is set to undergo a period of refurbishment.
Gunsgreen House Trust is looking to recruit a new trustee, ideally someonewith financial experience, to fill a vacancy which will arise following itstrustees meeting in August.
Chairman Riddell Graham told The Berwickshire News: “Meetings are held four times a year in Eyemouth and with proposals for an extensive refurbishment of the building coming to fruition now would be a great time to get involved.”
Anyone who may be interested are asked to contact Riddell Graham, Chairman of Gunsgreen House Trustees on 07387700833 or email [email protected]