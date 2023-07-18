Join the team at Gunsgreen

Gunsgreen House in Eyemouth.

The building is set to undergo a period of refurbishment.

Gunsgreen House Trust is looking to recruit a new trustee, ideally someonewith financial experience, to fill a vacancy which will arise following itstrustees meeting in August.

Chairman Riddell Graham told The Berwickshire News: “Meetings are held four times a year in Eyemouth and with proposals for an extensive refurbishment of the building coming to fruition now would be a great time to get involved.”

