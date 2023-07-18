News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Join the team at Gunsgreen

An opportunity has arisen to be a part of the team of trustees at Eyemouth’s iconic Gunsgreen House.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 18th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 14:09 BST
Gunsgreen House in Eyemouth.Gunsgreen House in Eyemouth.
Gunsgreen House in Eyemouth.

The building is set to undergo a period of refurbishment.

Gunsgreen House Trust is looking to recruit a new trustee, ideally someonewith financial experience, to fill a vacancy which will arise following itstrustees meeting in August.

Chairman Riddell Graham told The Berwickshire News: “Meetings are held four times a year in Eyemouth and with proposals for an extensive refurbishment of the building coming to fruition now would be a great time to get involved.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who may be interested are asked to contact Riddell Graham, Chairman of Gunsgreen House Trustees on 07387700833 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Eyemouth