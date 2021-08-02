John urges Borderers to sign Tourettes petition

John Davidson.

John Davidson, who possibly did more than anyone to raise awareness of the condition through the series of documentaries aired on the BBC, beginning with the QED show “John’s Not Mad” in 1989.

However, he said that in real terms, there is still a lack of support from government for people who are being diagnosed now.

In a social media post, the 50-year-old said: “Even now, more than 30 years after I was first on TV, there still is no pathway for any child or adult to be sent on after diagnosis for support, medication, or any other kind of treatment for Tourette’s Syndrome. What we are trying to do is raise enough signatures on this petition for it to be debated in Westminster by the powers that be.

"We need 100,000 signatures by August 16, so we are asking as many people as possible to use the link and share it as much as you can.”

At the time of writing, the petition has so far gained almost 52,000 signatures.

John said: “It’s ridiculous that we have to do this in this day and age to be able to get the right care, treatment and support for families of children with Tourette’s.

"No child deserves to grow up with no support after a diagnosis for a crippling condition like Tourette’s. They are told, this is what you’ve got, go away and get on with it, which is totally unacceptable.”

"So please, sign the petition, so we can get as many signatures as we can for this important cause.”