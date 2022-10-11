Joanne raises cash for stroke charity by climbing Ben Nevis

Joanne Hyslop and her husband Paul on their Ben Nevis climb.

Joanne Hyslop’s stroke came completely out of the blue. She was healthy and active; never did she think she would have a stroke at such a young age.

“Having a stroke was a real wake up call,” she told us. “We tried to take something positive from the stroke, so we improved our lifestyle with healthy eating and more exercise. Last year my husband Paul and I made the decision to climb Ben Nevis.

“It was a real thrill having a goal to reach for, and after stepping up our exercise in March this year I felt as prepared as I would be, to go for it.”