Joanne raises cash for stroke charity by climbing Ben Nevis
A 52-year-old Jedburgh woman has raised more than £1,800 for the Stroke Association by scaling Ben Nevis, just two years after suffering a stroke herself.
Joanne Hyslop’s stroke came completely out of the blue. She was healthy and active; never did she think she would have a stroke at such a young age.
“Having a stroke was a real wake up call,” she told us. “We tried to take something positive from the stroke, so we improved our lifestyle with healthy eating and more exercise. Last year my husband Paul and I made the decision to climb Ben Nevis.
“It was a real thrill having a goal to reach for, and after stepping up our exercise in March this year I felt as prepared as I would be, to go for it.”
Madeline Donnelly, relationship fundraiser at the Stroke Association said: “To climb Ben Nevis is a huge achievement. To climb it after a stroke is extraordinary!”