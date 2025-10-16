Jim Clark Trust's anniversary dinner raises £10,000 for CHAS

Members of the Jim Clark Trust present a cheque for £10,000 to Alison Rennie, of CHAS. (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

An event celebrating the 60th anniversary of racing driver Jim Clark’s most successful year has raised £10,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the Jim Clark Trust recently met Alison Rennie, a member of the CHAS community fundraising team, to present her with a cheque following a fundraising dinner held in Duns back in June.

Two hundred people attended a special anniversary dinner held in the Volunteer Hall in the town, one of several events to be held over the weekend to celebrate the many achievements of Jim Clark during the year of 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money was raised through a special auction, which featured several unique items of motorsport memorabilia.

Sixty years ago, Jim Clark clinched his second Formula One world title, became the first non-American to win the Indianapolis 500, and clinched the Southern hemisphere’s Tasman Series racing title.

This showpiece weekend, which centred around events held at Duns Castle, was beyond the Trust’s expectations.

Cars on display included Chris MacAllister’s Lotus 49, which he shipped across from USA at his own cost, while Clive Chapman, son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman, brought up several cars from the Classic Team Lotus base in Hethel, Norfolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Fennell, although unable to attend in person, sent his Lotus 38, Jim’s Indianapolis car from 1967.

The weekend also included special guest appearances from some of the great and the good of motorsport, including Sir Jackie Stewart, Dario Franchetti, Derek Bell and Dave Richards.

Speaking after the cheque presentation at the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, Alison explained what such a donation means to the charity.

“We are absolutely indebted to the Jim Clark Trust for supporting CHAS and making it possible to raise this money," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We support, all across Scotland, children and families who are facing the hardest of journeys with their young ones.

“We are there to give them care and support, helping spend as much time together as families doing things that families enjoy, and that in turn allows them to create precious memories that will last forever.

“To receive a cheque of this size is incredible and will go a long way to allow us to continue doing what we are doing.

“A massive thank you to all at the Trust and everyone who contributed on the evening”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Trustee Doug Niven commented: “We are delighted to support Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) with a £10,000 donation because it is such a worthwhile cause.

“I’d seen them at the Royal Highland Show on Morris Leslie’s stand, auctioning a car there.

“We had a long chat, and Morris, who is a good friend of the Trust, suggested we might want to support the charity.

“We were very fortunate to raise £10,000, and we’re delighted that Alison came down to the museum to receive this cheque, and that it will be a great help for their cause.”

​