Jim Clark Rally could be brought to a halt if spectators ignore safety advice, organisers warn

The Jim Clark Rally could be brought to a shuddering halt if spectators ignore safety advice, organisers have warned.
By Paul Kelly
Published 24th May 2023, 10:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:41 BST
Spectators are being warned not to put themselves in danger.Spectators are being warned not to put themselves in danger.
Last year’s race was cut short after a vehicle was found blocking the road at Westruther.

Organisers are anxious to avoid a repeat of that incident and information has been issued for spectators ahead of the rally’s return to the Borders next weekend.

It includes a ban on drones and a warning that some cars could unexpectedly leave the road.

Official viewing areas are being created for stages at Fogo, Longformacus and Ayton to keep spectators safe during the main event on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, as well as Scott’s View and Westruther for Sunday’s Reivers Rally.

Additionally, a big screen will be set-up at the start/finish in Duns, where motorsport fans will get to view the action for free.

The advice reads: “The safety of everyone that is involved with, participates in or spectates at the rally is our top priority, and so we ask that you read the following and keep it in mind on this and any other rally you may attend.

“Please listen to the marshals they are there for your safety and want to ensure that we run the safest rally possible. if they ask you to move or inform you that you are standing in an unsafe place please follow their instructions.

Spectators who are asked to move but refuse to do so are putting their own safety and that of others at risk. Where this happens the rally marshal has authority to notify the stage commander, who will take appropriate action, which may include stopping the stage or the stage being cancelled.”

The event gets under way in Duns’ Market Square on Friday, May 26, at 6.45pm. More details can be found here.

