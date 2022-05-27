Donald McPhillimy, chiar of Greener Melrose.

These ‘Jewels around the Eildons’, one for every year of the Queen’s reign, will be grown, photographed and displayed in an online gallery.

Donald McPhillimy, chair of Greener Melrose, said: “The gardens can be as big or as small as you like. We imagine that many of them will be very small – a planted-up fish box, a tiny pond, a window box or a container on a balcony."

When the garden is at its most beautiful, the owner is encouraged to take a photo and send it to Greener Melrose at [email protected] and the photo will be added to the gallery.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project is supported by Scottish Borders Council’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fund.