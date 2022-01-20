Jekyll and Hyde: A stellar Scottish cast is heading to Edinburgh's Leith Theatre

Lorn Macdonald and Henry Pettigrew who will play Utterson and Dr Jekyll at Leith Theatre

The Strange Case of Doctor Jekyll and Mr Hyde - Live From Leith Theatre is a unique theatrical and screen experience with a nine-strong cast led by BAFTA Scotland award winner Lorn Macdonald and Edinburgh-based actor Henry Pettigrew,

The pair will take on the roles of Utterson and Dr Jekyll, respectively, in the new retelling of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novella, which relocates the action of the original from London to Victorian Edinburgh.

A Gothic tale of double lives and inner demons, the piece follows Gabriel Utterson through an Edinburgh where the wealth of the breweries is contrasted with the poverty of the Cowgate vaults, exposing an underbelly of dark truths and corruption.

Concerned by his friend Dr Henry Jekyll’s behaviour, Utterson is driven to uncover the identity of the mysterious and dangerous Mr Hyde, to whom Jekyll in thrall and finds himself seduced by the society of Edinburgh’s rich and powerful where, beneath the glossy facade, lies a grim and brutal reality.

Originally from Kirkcaldy, Macdonald, who has lived in Edinburgh since moving here at the age of five, is no stranger to Leith Theatre, he says, “I love Leith Theatre and I'm thrilled to be part of something which​,​ although a bit mad​,​ has found a perfect home there.

“​People will always be fascinated with themes of morality and the temptations of evil. Hyde is the terrifying extreme of that. However there is a Hyde in all of us bubbling and snarling waiting to be allowed out to play. My character is a lawyer, detective and determined man with his own demons; a guide, navigating the dark secrets of Edinburgh, Jekyll and himself.”

Pettigrew, says, “Discovering Dr Jekyll’s alter ego Mr Hyde will definitely be a challenge unlike anything I’ve ever done before but is one that really excites me.

“I’ve played morally corrupt, villainous characters in the past but I’ve always managed to find some kind of emotional justification as to why they behave the way they do. With Hyde, he’s the manifestation of evil.”

Joining Macdonald and Pettigrew at the Ferry Road venue will be Leith actor Tam Dean Burn as Councillor Begg, veteran David Hayman as Sir Danvers Carew, Peter Singh as Lanyon and Alison Peebles as Poole. The cast is completed by Ali Watt, most recently been seen on television in Irvine Welsh’s Crime, as Inspector Hay, Scott Miller as Tennant and Caroline Deyga as Mabel.

Running from February 25-27, on the night, audiences will find themselves entering a live film set built within Leith Theatre, audiences will witness the simultaneous creation and screening in this one-off experience.

Lynn Morrison, Chief Executive of Leith Theatre, says, “It’s really exciting to be welcoming such an incredible cast for this live film and theatre production.

“We are especially pleased to welcome both old friends and new, and to know that some of the cast already hold Leith Theatre’s journey close to their hearts. We look forward to them helping us to share our story too and I anticipate we are about to become home to some very special performances indeed.”

