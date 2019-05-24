Jedburgh firm’s charity coach trip in memory of Peter Hogg raises £1,370

Peter Hogg of Jedburgh has raised more than £1,300 for the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital thanks to a charity bus tour which it ran last month.

The bus and taxi firm invited supporters to remember and help it raise money in memory of its former boss Peter Hogg who died from cancer, aged 39, last year.

Driver Lewis Williamson visited the Melrose-based end of life facility last week to present a cheque for £1,370 to Bronwen Irving and Annabel Howell. The driver and tour guide gave up their time for free and more than 50 people from across the Borders enjoyed a route taking in Stirling, Callander, over the Duke’s Pass and through the Trossachs, on to Aberfoyle and back to South Queensferry where passengers enjoyed a boat trip on the Firth of Forth and under the three bridges.