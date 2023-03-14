Jed building 'will stick out like a sore thumb'

How the new building will look.

Scottish Borders Council has endorsed a new contemporary structure to occupy the corner space at the junction of Market Place and High Street, a site which formerly housed a ground floor hair salon and upper floor flats.

The previous building, now under demolition, was surrounded by scaffolding for seven years and was labelled an ‘eyesore’.

The council had originally been unable to secure the co-operation of the early 19th century’s category C-listed building’s six absentee landlords to have it brought down.

Demolition under way.

But in late 2021 Scottish Ministers gave the local authority ownership after a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) and work commenced to flatten it.

Edinburgh-based architects Gray Macpherson were appointed to design the replacement building, which will contain a mix of flats on the first, second and third floors, work to be undertaken by Selkirk-based Eildon Housing Association.

The ground floor of the building will be occupied by a yet-to-be-identified retail unit.

Now Euan Calvert, Scottish Borders Council’s assistant planning officer, has given the green light to an application lodged by the local authority’s own planning department for a new building to fill the gap in the street-scape.

Councillor Scott Hamilton at the site.

But the design of the new building is “completely out of character with local architecture”, according to Rhonda Hill, who lodged an objection to the application, while calling for a ‘like-for-like’ replacement instead.

She said: “The building currently being demolished is right at the heart of Jedburgh and has been there since the 1880s. It has a special place in the hearts of townspeople and has been a constant source of worry ever since the scaffolding went up around it over seven years ago.

“It is a complete farce and disgrace to Scottish Borders Council’s organisational skills when dealing with buildings at risk. For the price of the scaffolding, architectural meetings, inspections and legal fees the building could and should have been completely rebuilt to match what was originally there.”

In his report backing the building’s go-ahead, Mr Calvert defended its design, stating: “It is now considered these modern designs will maintain a sense of place and will not harm the Conservation Area. This modern design will be an iconic building that achieves significant presence in the townscape.

“I note the public objection which requests a return of a building designed in Scot’s baronial style. Like-for-like replacement is sought in traditional materials. The argument presented is that a contemporary building has no place in the middle of historic Royal Burgh town.

“The planning authority does not agree with this assertion. The Scot’s baronial architecture was itself a modern interpretation of architecture dating from the late Middle Ages. A pastiche would have potentially not done justice to the site or the surroundings.”

Jedburgh & District councillor Scott Hamilton, the council’s executive member for Community and Business Development, has welcomed the planning authority’s go-ahead for the new structure.

He said: “The approval of the replacement building represents a great new step forward for Jedburgh. I know this news will be met with positivity in the town as progress on the site continues to be made.