It’s pumpkin pickin’ time at Clackmae

Sally with one of her prize pumpkins

And today, (Friday, October 14) marks the first day of public pumpkin picking.

This year, more than 50 different varieties of pumpkin have been grown on the patch.

As well as the traditional orange Jack-o-Lanterns for carving, there are everything from tiny munchlings, up to massive giant pumpkins, with white, yellow, pink and green varieties as well as ornamental and specialist culinary varieties.

The pumpkin patch is looking especially spooky this year!

The pumpkin operation is led by Sally Williams and her mum, Ruth Wilson, whose family have farmed at Clackmae for over six generations.

Sally told us: “As a family we love welcoming all the families and visitors to the pumpkin patch on our farm and the great feedback we have received over the last two years has spurred us on to make the 2022 experience the best yet.

“This year, alongside our carving workshops, we have a spooky trail with creepy tunnel, a giant spiders web for our pumpkinners to follow around the patch, activities for younger kids and a giant straw bale pyramid amongst other displays and photo opportunities.

"For the bravest pumpkin pickers we even have added a torchlight picking session on Friday, October 28. Entry to the patch is again by ticket only, to maximise enjoyment of the patch without overcrowding and allowing the day to day farm work to be carried out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a wide variety of pumpkins available.