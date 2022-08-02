It's gonna be perfect at the Volunteer Hall next month

Eddi Reader comes to Galashiels on September 22. Photo: Sean Purser.

The 40 Years Live tour sees Eddi Reader bring her signature vocals to venues up and down the country, with other dates in Greenock, Oban, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Huntly and Inverness.

Encompassing her wide variety of work over the years, 40 Years Live promises to be an outstanding night of entertainment.

As Eddi fans will know, no two performances are ever the same, but each concert promises to be a special evening, with the songstress reminiscing and sharing the music of the past 40 years, while looking forward to many more ahead.

Eddi told the Southern: “I’m delighted to be bringing this extra-special show to fans in Galashiels this autumn.

“The past 40 years have been a remarkable experience – I still can’t believe it’s really been that long!

"I’ve been lucky enough to meet and work with some incredible musicians over the years, many of whom have become lifelong friends.

“I’ve also witnessed a lot of change in the industry, the coming and going of many folk.

"Throughout it all, the music itself, and my love of sharing it with people, has been the constant driving force.

“It has been such a joy to play to so many crowds across the UK and Ireland this year and I’m really looking forward to this upcoming show.”

From her earliest years playing the folk clubs of west Scotland, to achieving huge international success with her band Fairground Attraction, Eddi’s musical direction has taken numerous unexpected twists and turns over the years.

First rising to prominence as a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four, Eddi then joined Fairground Attraction, who stormed the charts in the late 1980s with their debut album First of a Million Kisses. Accompanying single, Perfect, was a number one hit in the UK and earned the band ‘Best Single’ at the 1989 BRIT Awards.