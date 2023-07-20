News you can trust since 1855
It’s all going on in Kelso

All roads lead to Kelso this weekend for the culmination of the town’s Civic Week festival.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read
Kelso Laddie Andrew Thomson carrying the Whipman's Flag. Photo: Gavin HorsburghKelso Laddie Andrew Thomson carrying the Whipman's Flag. Photo: Gavin Horsburgh
Events have been ongoing since Saturday, and it all leads to the main rideout to Yetholm this Saturday, July 22.

The 2023 Kelso Laddie, Andrew Thomson, will once again lead his band of followers on the main ride to Yetholm.

It all kicks off at 6am, with the Yetholm Ride Breakfast at the Tait Hall.

Town provost Gavin Horsburgh told us: “It’s an early start, to be sure, but there will be a good couple of hours of speeches and entertainment to send them on their way.

"The Laddie and the other horses will leave the Square, safe oot, at 8.30am, and we’ll hopefully see them safe in at around 4.30pm.

"There will be entertainment in Kelso and in Yetholm throughout, with the Blackthorn Ceilidh Band playing in the square.

"Andrew has been a grand Laddie through all the events so far, and the feedbank from the members of the public has been great … he’s been a superb ambassador to the town.”

This week has so far seen a plethora of events to mark this year’s Civic Week celebrations, beginning with a golf tournament, a fitness event, a five-a-side football tournment and an art exhibition beginning on Saturday.

Sunday brought a 10k fun run, a family day, including a new “Kelso’s Got Talent” show and a baby show.

It also had a tinge of poignancy with the act of remembrance at the war memorial, and the Kirking of the Laddie at Kelso North Church.

Monday’s events included a pet show and gymkhana, as well as the Whipman’s Ride and Ride to Sprouston.

Andrew led the ride to Stichill, Hume and Ednam on Tuesday, as well as taking in the children’s sports at Poynder Park and his own installation ceremony yesterday.

Today’s events include a children’s fancy dress party at the Tait Hall, and the Grand Civic Week Ball at Springwood Park tonight.

And tomorrow, there’s the traditional Ride to Floors Castle as well as a children’s fun cycle ride.

The big day on Saturday also sees a Fancy Dress Parade leave the Tait Hall at 7pm, followed by the presentation of cups and trophies in the square.

