It's a dog's life at Traquair House this weekend

Caroline Steel from Innerleithen is looking forward to the Dogs Day Out at Traquair. Photos: Ian Georgeson.

A day for dogs, their owners and all who love them, will take place this Sunday 17 July from 11am – 5pm.

Throughout the day there will be lots of events to watch and participate in with your dog, or simply just come along and enjoy the fun.

There will be dog agility demonstrations and the chance to have a go with your pooch on the wine glass lawn in front of the house. You can go on a walk with and enjoy some shaggy dog stories with John Nichol.

Caroline Steel with Aila, a German short-haired pointer.

On the avenue there will be a superb gun dog demonstration with Mordor Gun Dogs, whose obedience levels have to be seen to be believed. There will also be a sheep dog demonstration and the Bow Wow Mini Circus returns for fun trick shows in the main courtyard.

Up in the Walled Garden there will be a selection of dog related stalls and charities with anything from designer dog coats to handmade treats and pooches’ accessories. New this year will be a delicious doggy menu including doggy ice cream from The Garden Cafe.

Perhaps the highlight of the day is the Companion Dog Show. Whatever the shape, size, breed of your dog you can enter classes such as Dog with the Waggiest Tail, Dog with the most appealing eyes and Bad Hair Day for scruffiest dog. Could your dog win at the obedience classes for longest stay down (with temptations) or best junior handler. The most hotly contested class is Fastest Sausage Eater where the greediest dogs are top of the class!

The Daphne Memorial Cup will be awarded to Best Dog in Show in memory of one of Traquair’s best loved King Charles Spaniels.

The event is sponsored by Burns Pet so all dogs will receive some delicious treats on arrival and can take part in a treasure trail in the Maze.

If you want to make the most of your visit you can also visit Traquair House itself and discover its extraordinary history – a dog crèche is provided this year in Cupid’s Garden by Top Dogs Walking Services.

Admission: £9.00 Adults £4.50 concessions and dogs go free (entry to house additional £3/£1.50.