It’s a cat’s life in Hawick

Jenny Sharp-Dent with Snowy.

Jenny Sharp-Dent, cat advocate at the Linnaeus-owned practice in Earl Street, said the award was recognition of the practice’s determination to promote well-being and the highest standards of care for all cats visiting the practice or being hospitalised with them.

She added: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved this prestigious gold-level cat-friendly clinic status. It has been a real team effort and is a fitting reward for everyone’s hard work and dedication.”

The team at Hawick are trained to handle cats in a manner that minimises stress, fear and anxiety, as well as advising clients on the best way to safely and comfortably transport cats to the practice.

The practice also ensures it provides a low-stress environment which respects the natural needs of its feline patients.

The ISFM launched the cat-friendly clinic initiative to encourage veterinary practices to make changes to improve the welfare of cats in their care.

The programme advises practices on how to make their environment as welcoming as possible for cats, as well as providing support in staff training, handling techniques and cat-specific client care.

ISFM’s criteria include having separate dog and cat waiting areas, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and veterinary equipment specifically for treating cats.