Insulation bid for Coldstream home appealed

The application was to insulate the upstairs flat at 68 High Street, Coldstream. Photo: Google.

The applicant, along with her agent BCA Insulation Ltd, wanted to install the new insulated plasterboard system in the flat at 68 High Street – located next to the town’s parish church – however, the bid was recommended for refusal by the council’s assistant planning officer Cameron Kirk.

In his summation, he said “the proposed development would have an adverse impact on the interior of the listed building”.

In his report to the planning committee, he wrote: “The Council's Heritage and Design Officer was consulted as part of the application process.

"They advise that a number of historic features survive to some of the affected room, and that these rooms retain much historic integrity, particularly due to their cornices and the regular rhythm of windows with lining and architraves in the lounge and kitchen/dining room.

"The fireplace also adds character to the lounge.

“It is proposed to taper the insulation so that the existing cornices can be retained. Although the cornices would remain visible, their relationship with the wall would be significantly altered which would impact upon the integrity of the space.

“They object to the proposals as they would have an adverse impact on the interior of the listed building.

“In consideration of the above, the proposed development fails to comply with Policy 7 of the National Planning Framework 4 and Policy EP7 of the Scottish Borders Local Development Plan 2016.”

There were no objections to the plans from the community council or the Berwickshire Civic Society, but the council’s Heritage and Design Officer felt there were better ways of insulating the property.

They wrote: “A whole-house approach to thermal upgrading is the most appropriate approach to determine how the building can be upgraded in a manner that minimises or avoids adverse impact to the listed building. Other solutions may potentially have a greater impact on thermal efficiency and a lesser impact on the listed building interiors.”

