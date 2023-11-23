Inspiring youngsters in the Borders are celebrated
Over 120 people from across the region attended the event, which was hosted by award-winning global youth leader and social entrepreneur, John Loughton. With over 150
nominations over twelve categories, the awards recognises and celebrates the positive impact and outstanding contributions of young people in the Scottish Borders through
volunteering, community activism, social action. The event also celebrates young people who have made personal achievements, by overcoming adversity and building resilience.
Led by Youth Borders, the Awards were funded by The Gannochy Trust, Scottish Borders Council, Borders Community Action, Borders Youth Lag, and the Provincial Grand Lodge of
the Scottish Borders.
Youth Borders Chief Officer, Julia Partington said: “The Inspire Awards is an opportunity to show case young people’s achievements in the Borders and highlight examples of some of the amazing youth and work taking place. There were so many young people nominated for their skills and involvement in their communities and I am honoured to have been a part of the celebrations.”
The event was linked with National Youth Work Week 2023, and Hannah Hawthorn, Scottish Borders Council the Promise Lead Officer, said: “I am really delighted to be attending this evening’s awards to celebrate our young people, and the positive impact they have - and contributions they make - to our local community. I would like to congratulate everyone who was nominated and the winners of this year’s awards. In National Youth Work Week, it’s also important to shine a light on the crucial work of the youth work sector locally and
nationally. It’s an absolute privilege in my role to work alongside truly inspirational young people and youth work colleagues.”
The twelve category winners are:
Community Hero: Anna Lewis
Good Sport: Russell Wilson
Young Performer: Mia Lannan
Amazing Attitude: Reece Wiley
Team Effort: Young Volunteers of Trimontium
Community Youth Provision: Interest Link Central Borders Youth Services
Young Peoples’ Champion: Corey Patterson
Rising Star: Leo Martin with a special mention for Aria Canning
Eco Icon: Alexander Mathieson
Young Creator: Lucy Whellans
Helping Hand: Sam Johnson
Exceptional Achievement: Nicole Brown