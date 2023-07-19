News you can trust since 1855
Inspectorate’s praise for Eildon care services.

Eildon Housing’s sheltered housing services at Riverside House in Peebles, Oakwood Park in Galashiels, and Teviot Court and Frank Scott Court in Hawick were inspected in June 2023 by the Care Inspectorate and received high praise for the quality of its housing support service, last inspected in 2017.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST
Eildon's supported housing services have been praised by the Care Inspectorate.
Eildon's supported housing services have been praised by the Care Inspectorate.

The Care Inspectorate observed warm, respectful, and compassionate interactions between the people supported at these facilities and Eildon’s staff team and found significant strengths in the quality of the service, and how this supported positive outcomes.

The Care Inspectorate assessed the service as Grade 5 (very good).

Amanda Miller, Eildon’s director of community services, explained: “We are delighted that the high quality of our support services has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate, in particular the positive impact we make to the lives of the people we support, and the quality of our staff and management teams.

"The previous inspection also received grade 5, but at that time only the quality of our staffing was assessed.

"This time the focus was on the wellbeing of the people supported and our leadership.

"We are delighted to have maintained this result with no areas of improvements identified.

“It was especially heartening that there was evidence of the extensive activity programme we offer which provides opportunities for the people we support to have active and engaged lives, including support through our OPAL project."

That project, launched in the summer of 2022 by Cyrenians – who support people excluded from family, home, work or community – in partnership with Eildon Housing Association is aimed at people aged 60 and over living in Eildon properties across the Borders.

Amanda added: "This was an important area of focus following the pandemic, when most social activities had to stop due to public health restrictions.

“This could not have been achieved without the inspiring leadership of Agnes Bell our care services manager and supported housing officer, Lauren Gregg, and the valued input of all members of the team – a totally inclusive effort and I want to express my thanks to everyone.”

