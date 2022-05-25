Innerleithen set for royal celebration

Fairy Emmalina

Locals will toast Her Majesty’s jubilee in style at a garden party and fun day, which will take place in the grounds of the Church of Scotland on Leithen Road between 1.00-4.00pm.

Live music will play an important part in the event with performances from Innerleithen Pipe Band, St. Ronan's Silver & Future Band and The Live & Local Band. There will also be inflatables and face painting.

With refreshments provided by Meatissimo and Caldwell's Ice Cream, it promises to be a fantastic community celebration.

Organisers have arranged for Fairy Emmalina to provide magical arts and crafts where children can make their own bubble wands, enjoy ribbon dancing with games and magic fizz potions.

And, the most traditional of fairground games will make a return – the old fashioned coconut shy.

All over 60s in Innerleithen, Traquair & Glen are invited to come along for a free afternoon tea which will be served during the event.

Places can be booked in person at The Allotment/Post Office in Peebles Road or by email [email protected]

When booking, it is requested that people state the name(s) and addresses of all recipients and preferred time slot (1pm; 1.30pm; 2pm; 2.30pm; 3pm).