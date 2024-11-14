Innerleithen kids prepare to take you on an Arabian adventure
Kids Innerleithen Youth Theatre (KIYT) will bring to life a Disney classic with their production of Aladdin Jnr.
KIYT, consisting of 28 kids aged between eight and 16, is part of Innerleithen & District Amateur Operatic Society. Having previously staged successful junior productions of Oklahoma and Annie, this will be their first show since the pandemic.
Aladdin Jnr follows the story of street urchin Aladdin who falls for Princess Jasmine and discovers a magic lamp housing a fun-loving, magical Genie. Together Aladdin and Genie embark on an adventure that will test his will, and moral character, in a bid to outsmart the wicked Jafar and win the heart of Princess Jasmine.
Harris Millan takes on the title role of the 'diamond in the rough' Aladdin, with Ella Campbell as the wacky, wise-cracking Genie. In the palace we find Aila Wallace as the enchanting Jasmine and her protective father, the Sultan, played by Theo Tweedie. Corey Wallace and Euan Thompson play the baddies we love to hate, Jafar and his feathered sidekick Iago.
The show will be held in the Memorial Hall, Innerleithen, on Thursday and Friday, November 21 and 22, at 7.30pm, with a matinee performance on Saturday, November 23, at 2.30pm. Friday evening will also be a British Sign Language interpreted performance.
Tickets £10 (£8 concessions) are available by calling the ticket hotline on 01896 404908 or go online to www.idaos.org.uk.