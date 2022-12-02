Industrial action to close all high schools on Thursday, December 8

Scottish Borders Council is closing all high schools in the region on Thursday, December 8.

The local authority says that as a result of trade union action it had taken the ‘difficult decision’ to close schools and apologised to parents for the disruption.

A spokesperson said: “The trade unions which represent the teachers have balloted their members nationally and having achieved a mandate in favour of industrial action in response to the national pay award for 2022/23, have provided notice of a planned day of strike action on Thursday, December 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result Scottish Borders Council has taken the difficult decision to close all high schools for pupils across the region.

“SBC can confirm that all early learning and childcare provisions, and primary schools will be open as normal on this date.

“SBC appreciates that school closures are concerning to parents and apologises for the disruption this and any subsequent industrial action may cause.”

All teaching unions in Scotland have rejected the latest pay offer, which proposed that teachers earning under £40,107 would receive an increase of £1,926 per year – 6.85 per cent for those on the lowest salaries – while those on more would get 5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter released on Wednesday, November 30, the teaching panel of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) – the body that brings together staff, councils and government to negotiate pay – said the offer was “wholly unacceptable” and that unions are “united in rejection”.

Des Morris, chairman of the panel, said: “In rejecting this proposal, we have highlighted the lack of improvement on the previous offer, which itself was rejected unanimously some three months ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad