Independent lifestyle retailer will open second Borders store

​Independent lifestyle store Haus and Co is expanding its Borders roots with the opening of a second location in Melrose this autumn.

​First established in 2022 in Innerleithen, Haus and Co quickly became known for its carefully curated homewares, design-led gifts, and excellent coffee and cakes.

After outgrowing its original shop, the business moved into a larger space last year – and now, it’s ready to grow again.

“Our Melrose store feels like a natural next step,” said Gary Smith, founder and Creative Director of Haus and Co.

“We’ve been welcomed so warmly in Innerleithen, and we’re excited to bring what we do to a new town we’ve long admired. Melrose has such a strong sense of identity and community – we’re really proud to become part of that.”

While full details about the new space will be shared in the coming weeks, the Melrose store will stay true to Haus and Co’s signature style – understated, thoughtful design with a focus on natural materials, small independent makers, and beautiful Scandinavian designs, all handpicked with the modern home in mind.

Just as in Innerleithen, the new store will incorporate homewares and lifestyle essentials, and a coffee shop, and will be the new base for Haus and Co’s interior design business.

The new location will open in autumn 2025, adding to the growing creative and independent retail scene in the Scottish Borders.

For updates on the opening, follow @haus_andco or visit the website.