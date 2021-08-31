Incubator sessions at MacArts
MacArts in Galashiels is hosting an inaugural “incubator session” this Friday September 3, featuring the talents of local Borders bands Three out of Four, Tandale and Jordi Hume.
The aim of this event, and the ones that are to follow, is to provide a creative platform for local developing artists to perform in a professional live music setting, including tips on the set-up and event running that you would find in any professional venue.
This is also an opportunity for youngsters who have an interest in live event planning and producing to get involved behind the jobs that are common to this type of event, such as in sound, lighting, stage management and marketing.
Doors open at 7pm, and tickets are only £6, available from Ticketsource.