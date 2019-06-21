IN PICTURES: Sunshine and supporters at Melrose Festival

Melrosian Ben Magowan led 220 riders on Monday night’s Melrosian’s rideout, before joining hundreds of youngster’s at Tuesday’s fancy dress and leading 478 cyclists on Wednesday’s bike ride.
View more
Melrose Festival is in full swing this week and photographer Douglas Hardie has been capturing all the action so far.
Melrosian Ben Magowan led 220 riders on Monday night’s Melrosian’s rideout, before joining hundreds of youngster’s at Tuesday’s fancy dress and leading 478 cyclists on Wednesday’s bike ride.