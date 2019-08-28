IN PICTURES: Borders Birl n’ Beer festival

The third annual Borders Birl n’ Beer Festival was staged on Saturday, offering more bands and beers than ever, plus its first vintage bike display...all captured on camera by our photographer Bill McBurnie.
Around 200 lovers of live music, real ale and craft beers filled Jedburgh Town Hall for an afternoon of drinking and dancing at the weekend.
