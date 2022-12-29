Improvements to bus services announced for 2023

Galashiels transport interchange.

Borders Buses has pledged to attempt to “steadily increase our services” in 2023.

The service GO1 to and from Heriot and Galashiels, which previously operated a school contract will be open to the public from Monday, January 9.

This school days-only service departs Heriot at 7.49am, allowing residents in Fountainhall village to access a direct morning journey to Galashiels at 8.05am. The service also operates a return journey, departing Stirling Street Stance 8 at 3.40pm Monday to Thursday and 1.15pm on Friday, back to the village.

Meanwhile, due to the reopening of Commercial Road in Hawick, services H1 and H2 will revert to operating via Commercial Road from both Stirches and Vertish Hill to Mart Street and Burnfoot. This will allow customers to board and alight at Sainsbury’s bus stop for all businesses.