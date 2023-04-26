Immersive teaching for Borders College students

Construction students Cora Welsh, Gordon Harkins, Tamara Quinton, Lewis Crowford and Sinead McLaren with curriculum learning manager, Greg Steel. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

The innovative technology has allowed a room in the college to be transformed into an immersive teaching environment that can be used by both students as well as local people in the surrounding area.

Construction students in the Borders, who have previously not had the opportunity to access large-scale inner city developments for on-site learning, can now experience first-hand teachings of the construction environment using the cutting edge technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 360-degree room creates a 3D digital projection which uses all four classroom walls and the ceiling to bring the real construction world into an immersive experience for students using EE’s 5G network.

The new technology, which pushes beyond traditional styles of teaching, will level the playing field for more rural-based construction students and provide courses which increase focus on sustainable building practices, as the college sets its sights on becoming a ‘green’ construction hub.

Alan Lees, director for business for BT in Scotland, said: “Today’s announcement is part of an exciting journey for BT in bringing connectivity and its benefits to more communities across Scotland using innovative and ultrafast technology.”

David Lowe, assistant principal of curriculum and sustainability at Borders College, added: “Thanks to this new equipment, there will no longer be a divide between the opportunities offered to rural and inner-city students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our students will be able to learn from wide-ranging developments, which is incredibly important in helping them to navigate their career opportunities and understand where their preferences lie in this diverse sector.”