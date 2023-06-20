News you can trust since 1855
If Carlsberg did Common Ridings

There was never really any doubt, was there?
By Kevin Janiak
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Thousands make their way in to the market place for the casting.Thousands make their way in to the market place for the casting.
The weather, the crowds, the sense of history, and duties carried out to perfection … Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell says Friday was just a perfect day and he’s glad he spent it with you. Photos: Grant Kinghorn

The Partners: Connie Wishart, Iona Kellet, Olivia Douglas, Amy Campbell and Emma Jamieson.The Partners: Connie Wishart, Iona Kellet, Olivia Douglas, Amy Campbell and Emma Jamieson.
Silver Jubilee Standard Bearer Alan Brown.Silver Jubilee Standard Bearer Alan Brown.
Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell leads the ride away from the Three BrethrenRoyal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell leads the ride away from the Three Brethren
David Butchart lays a wreath at the War Memorial at 5.30amDavid Butchart lays a wreath at the War Memorial at 5.30am
The Flute band on the way to the First DrumThe Flute band on the way to the First Drum
The procession makes it's way to Market Place for the Casting of the Colours.The procession makes it's way to Market Place for the Casting of the Colours.
Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and his Attendants Safe In at the Toll. Photos: Grant Kinghorn.Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and his Attendants Safe In at the Toll. Photos: Grant Kinghorn.
101 year old Kathleen Thomson waiting on the horses at the Toll.101 year old Kathleen Thomson waiting on the horses at the Toll.
Senior Burgh Officer Graeme Bell Crying the Burley.Senior Burgh Officer Graeme Bell Crying the Burley.
