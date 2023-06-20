If Carlsberg did Common Ridings

Thousands make their way in to the market place for the casting.
The weather, the crowds, the sense of history, and duties carried out to perfection … Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell says Friday was just a perfect day and he’s glad he spent it with you. Photos: Grant Kinghorn
The Partners: Connie Wishart, Iona Kellet, Olivia Douglas, Amy Campbell and Emma Jamieson. Silver Jubilee Standard Bearer Alan Brown. Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell leads the ride away from the Three Brethren David Butchart lays a wreath at the War Memorial at 5.30am The Flute band on the way to the First Drum The procession makes it's way to Market Place for the Casting of the Colours. Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Thomas Bell and his Attendants Safe In at the Toll. Photos: Grant Kinghorn. 101 year old Kathleen Thomson waiting on the horses at the Toll. Senior Burgh Officer Graeme Bell Crying the Burley.