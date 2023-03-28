IDAOS let their freak flag fly in Shrek the Musical

The cast of Shrek the Musical. Photography by Graham Riddell.

Little did we know it would be the last show we would see for years. The pandemic hit and the planned 9 to 5 musical was shelved at the eleventh hour forcing curtains to close.

So what have the cast been up to since starring in Sister Act?

Well, Karen Wilson has escaped the convent, turned to witchcraft and ‘done some time in jail’.

Letting their Freak Flag fly are the fairytale creatures.

Good guy copper, Dougie Russell, is no longer enforcing the law, he’s grown a tail and has gone ‘eeh aww’!

But they’re back, with an all-singing, all-dancing comedy adaptation of Shrek, directed by Brian McGlasson.​​​​​​

Once upon a time in a little town called Innerleithen (Duloc) there lived a bunch of freaks who were evicted from their homes by the evil Lord Farquaad, and with no place to go they descend on the swamp of ogre Shrek.

Meanwhile, Princess Fiona is locked in a tower waiting on a knight so bold as to rescue her. But with the dragon and molten lava it’s much to dangerous for wee Farquaad who desires to be King of Duloc, so he strikes up a deal with Shrek – the princess for his swamp back.

Gingy (Neve Scott) and Pinocchio (Stuart Johnstone).

The young Fionas (Sadie McElroy and Heather Adams) sing the tale from the tower culminating in a beautiful vocal harmony with Princess Fiona in ‘I Know It’s Today’.

But as they say...lets “skip ahead, skip ahead”...

And so, Shrek (David Paterson) sets off on an adventure finding friendship and love along the way. David’s performance was anything but ‘medi-ogre’ as he grew in confidence throughout the first half belting out ‘Who I’d Be’.

Pin a tail on Dougie Russell and you’ve got Donkey, who the audience loved with his uniquely talented mix of Eddie Murphy-style wit, one-liners and comic timing - he was superb with many show-stealing moments.

Lord Farquaad (Colin Tweedie)

His number “Make a Move” complete with back-up singers Three Blind Mice (Erin Thomsom, Katy Lockett, Anne McKinnon) combined raunchy hilarity.

Meanwhile, Fiona (Nicola Watt) not so much the damsel in distress – delivers a sassy princess with vocals that can make woodland animals explode. (*Disclaimer, no animals were injured during the show.)

Shrek and Fiona have a different kind of romance, filled with belching bottom burps that had the audience in fits of laughter.

Which brings me to Lord Farquaad (Colin Tweedie) whose performance was anything but small despite his shortcomings. I laughed until I cried. The perfect measure of campness and panto-style acting, in my opinion, he was head and shoulders above the Broadway character.

Dougie Russell as Donkey.

When he announces to the Captain of the Guard (Roger Brydon). “Thelonius, I’m ready. Bring in the cookie”, a screaming Neve Scott is dragged in as feisty confection, Gingy.

A sweet mix of goldilocks and a brown bear, the young actress makes her debut in the adult opera, embracing Gingy’s loveable voice whilst at the same time being the puppeteer for the character. Her opening solo really takes the biscuit, with an unexpected powerhouse vocal that was the perfect set-up for the best ensemble performance of Freak Flag.

There was nothing wooden about Pinocchio’s debut (Stuart Johnstone), and that’s no lie –although he did tell a few porkies that made his nose grow quite literally! He comes to life along with his fairytale pals in ‘Story of My Life’.

And speaking of vocals, Aimee Gilhooley set the stage on fire as the Dragon batting her eyes at Donkey. Kudos to the puppeteers (Roger Brydon, Jamie McCubbin, Alan Melrose) who skillfully brought the giant beast to life.

This show has everything, including tap-dancing rats. Masterful choreography by Mo Anderson who put together a dazzling routine.

This musical score, I’m told is very difficult to master, but it was delivered perfectly by the live orchestra directed by Jenny Campbell

Nicola Watt as Princess Fiona.

As the show comes to a close with it’s happily ever after ending, I turn to the empty seat next to me and smile. My daughter couldn’t accompany me to the musical because she was exactly where she should be, on stage with Innerleithen Opera as Gingy, hailing the last line of this fantastic show and something I think we’ve needed to hear for a long time...”God bless us – everyone”!

*You’ll be green with envy if you miss this musical, so call 01896 404908 to book.