Iconic Borderers make their voice heard in gallery

Molly and Mack star Mimi Robertson from Selkirk checks out her entry. Photo: Phil Wilkinson.

And, along with the 160 panels painstakingly sewn by an army of stitchers across Scotland, visitors can also peruse a new opening exhibit telling the people’s story of Scotland through the reflections and photographs of more than 40 national icons, pioneers and inspiring individuals.

Housed in the new visitor centre’s Gallery 1420, Iconic Scotland also displays some artefacts relating to some of the individuals appearing in the exhibit including Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship belt, items donated by Outlander star Sam Heughan, an 18th century purse embroidered by one of the daughters of the 4th Earl of Traquair, a salwar kameez worn by pioneering human rights activist Saroj Lal and a Great Tapestry of Scotland kilt created by leading kilt designer Howie Nicholsby at 21st Century Kilts, in an exclusive fabric designed by Lochcarron of Scotland.

The exhibition also has inspiring words from several Borderers, such as Galashiels-born Scotland footballer John Collins, former Southern Reporter journalist and sports broadcaster Jill Douglas, rugby legend Doddie Weir, late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who hails from Selkirk, and CBeebies star Mimi Robertson, who also comes from the Royal Burgh.

Designed to inspire and uplift people after its opening, the Iconic Scotland exhibit will be free to visit, though numbers will be limited for the enjoyment and reassurance of those visiting.

Revealing the new exhibit, Great Tapestry of Scotland Centre director Sandy Maxwell-Forbes said: “The Great Tapestry of Scotland is an artwork truly born from the love of the places, people and stories that feature within it.

"I’m delighted to reveal that this great love and world-renowned story telling continues into our opening Iconic Scotland exhibit. We have received wonderful contributions from some of the most inspiring and iconic people.”