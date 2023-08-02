Ian takes over the hotseat

Reflecting on his time as chair, Mike said: "None of this would have been possible without the dedication of the many individuals who volunteer their time and expertise to improving Galashiels . In handing over to Ian, my thanks go to all those who have contributed to, and who have so strongly supported, Energise Galashiels Trust."

Reacting to his appointment, Ian said: "I am delighted and honoured to have the opportunity to continue the great work done by Mike and the team over the past few years and look forward to maintaining the momentum by leading Energise Galashiels Trust in the future.”Ian aims to build on the already completed improvements and regeneration efforts undertaken by Energise Galashiels Trust, with work under way for the development of a place plan and Town Team, and the opportunity of establishing a Business Improvement District for the town.