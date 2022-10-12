Iagan walks this way for telly

Slighe Naoimh Cuithbeirt (St Cuthbert's Way), produced by Caledonia TV, sees Iagan visit the 12th-century Melrose Abbey, where St Cuthbert began his religious life, and takes in the Eildon Hills; the Crystal Well, famous for its healing powers; and Mule Gang near St Boswells, named after St Cuthbert’s mentor at Melrose.En route, Iagan tries fishing, crosses some impressive bridges and takes in nearby historic sites.