Iagan walks this way for telly
A new BBC Alba series which began airing this week sees presenter Iagan MacNeil walking the St Cuthbert's Way, between Melrose and Holy Island.
By Kevin Janiak
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 10:50am
Slighe Naoimh Cuithbeirt (St Cuthbert's Way), produced by Caledonia TV, sees Iagan visit the 12th-century Melrose Abbey, where St Cuthbert began his religious life, and takes in the Eildon Hills; the Crystal Well, famous for its healing powers; and Mule Gang near St Boswells, named after St Cuthbert’s mentor at Melrose.En route, Iagan tries fishing, crosses some impressive bridges and takes in nearby historic sites.
The programme's first episode airs tonight (Wednesday), but will be on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.