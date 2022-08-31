Hundreds join Doddie’s Clubhouse

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The foundation was formed in Doddie Weir’s name to raise awareness of Motor Neuron Disease and to help fundraise for research.

A spokesperson for the foundation said: “Last month, we launched Doddie's Clubhouse and the response has been incredible.

"If you've not joined already, we'd love you to be a part of the community. In return for a £5 donation each month, you'll receive: An exclusive Doddie's Clubhouse pin badge; a newsletter every two months highlighting how your donation is supporting work to find a cure to MND; early access to selected events; and commemorative Clubhouse items.

“Your generosity will help to support the work of My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which invests in research to find meaningful treatments to Motor Neuron Disease.”

