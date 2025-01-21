Housing association loses windows appeal

Councillor Marshall Douglas.

Berwickshire Housing Association has lost an appeal against refusal of a retrospective planning bid for windows in a conservation area.

Scottish Borders Council planning officers rejected the application for the windows installed at eight flats in North Street in Duns.

The housing association launched an appeal before members of Scottish Borders Council’s Local Review Body on Monday, January 20.

But members voted by a majority to uphold their officers decision.

A report from assistant SBC planning officer Cameron Kirk stated: “This application seeks retrospective planning permission for white uPVC casement windows that have been installed to the north and south elevations of the flats.

“The replacement windows replace the previous white timber casement windows to the north elevation and white timber sash and case windows to the south elevation.

“The replacement windows to the south elevation are discordant and incongruous additions that erode the special character and appearance of Duns Conservation Area through their design and appearance.

“They fail to preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the conservation area.”

A supporting statement with the appeal said: “The windows installed provide a large step forward in energy efficiency within our properties at North Street, which falls in line with the Scottish Government’s ‘EESSH’ Energy Efficiency Standard for Social Housing.

“With this commitment BHA are striving to install high quality energy efficient window to reduce fuel poverty with our homes and to achieve the ambition of climate change and decarbonisation /deduction in carbon emissions by reducing the need for high heating use within our homes.”

Councillor Marshall Douglas, SNP for Tweeddale East, said: “I’m disappointed that a Registered Social Landlord (RSL) is having to look at retrospective permission rather than having this sorted before the windows were replaced.

“I do understand the need to have fuel efficiency and fight fuel poverty and these windows are obviously improving that but I don’t think that would not have been achieved if the windows had been split in the conventional manner.”