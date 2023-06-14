Hotel group flying high for a life-saving charity

Captain Russell Myles (Pilot), John Pritchard (Lead Paramedic) and Ali Daw (Paramedic) from SCAA, alongside Stephen and Fiona Leckie from Crieff Family of Hotels.

A leading hotel group with a wedding venue in the Borders has pledged to fly high for a life-saving charity

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is to raise much-needed funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), which provides life-saving services to communities in every corner of Scotland, for the next 12 months.

The funds will be raised by hotel employees across the hotel group’s eight properties within the portfolio, as well as guests who pass through its doors throughout the year, with a number of activities already earmarked to kick off fund-raising.

Employees with the hotel group, part of which is the Peebles Hydro Hotel, have a raised thousands for a variety of both local and national charities throughout the years.

With a crew based at Perth airport, close to the hotel’s flagship property, Crieff Hydro, the charity recently marked its 10th anniversary.

Since May 22, 2013, SCAA has doubled its operation, launching an Aberdeen base in 2020, responded to nearly 5,000 call outs, raised over £50 million and flown nearly half a million miles, saving thousands of lives and impacting on thousands more, particularly in remote and rural areas.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and CEO of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “It’s vitally important for us to support those most in need through charity fundraising, and we’re very much looking forward to embarking on this new partnership with Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance. The dedication and skill of the pilots and paramedics involved is phenomenal and their life saving efforts makes SCAA a perfect fit for our charity partner of the year.”

SCAA CEO, David Craig, said: “We are immensely grateful to Stephen Leckie and the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels for choosing SCAA as their charity partner this year. The generosity shown by hotel employees and guests visiting their properties will undoubtedly help save lives as we respond to emergencies across Scotland, 365 days a year.