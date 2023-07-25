Home sought in Peebles for a piece of railway memorabilia
One of the original benches from Peebles Station has been rebuilt and painted and a secure new site is needed for it.
When members of the Chambers Institution Trust meet on Wednesday, August 2, they will consider a request to relocate it beside the war memorial at the Quadrangle in Peebles.
In a report to the committee, Malcolm Bruce, the secretary of Peebles and District Men’s Shed, says: “The group I represent which is planning to refurbish the Old Railway Building outside Sainsbury’s was recently gifted one of the original station benches from Peebles Station.
“I used the facilities of the Men’s Shed to refurbish the bench, which was in bits when we got it and it has now been rebuilt and painted in what we believe to be authentic North British Railway colours.
“This gives us a problem though in terms of where to put it. Railway memorabilia commands high prices these days and we think this may be worth around £1,000, so we need it somewhere reasonably secure and ideally free from vandalism as well.
“I wondered if it would be possible to find a space for it in the Quadrangle, at least until we know where we are going with the old building. Eventually, we may be able to put it inside there”.