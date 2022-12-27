Historic Hawick mill is to be flattened

Buccleuch Mill in Hawick, which is set to be demolished following safety fears.

Scottish Borders Council has approved an application to flatten three-storey Buccleuch Mill at 2 to 8 Green Lane in Hawick.

The former hosiery mill, which ceased operation in 1999, has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now considered to be in a “perilous” state and is on the Buildings at Risk register for Scotland, with some sections in danger of collapse.

The fear is that if allowed to remain standing the mill would eventually require an emergency demolition in the interests of public safety.

The council first became involved with the building in 2002 and has attended on 12 separate occasions since then to make it safe.

Now the green light has been given for its demolition with the expectation that the site will ultimately be used for new housing.

In his report supporting its demolition council planning officer Scott Shearer says: “Options have been explored to repair and reuse the building by independent quantity surveyors but due to its poor physical condition the costs to restore and reuse the building present a non-viable conservation deficit.

“It is doubted the building will last another winter and its location within a densely populated area surrounded by residential properties means that it could represent a safety hazard if it is not removed in a controlled manner.

“The mill contributes to the historic character of Hawick. Loss of the building will have an unfortunate impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area but it has been demonstrated that in its structural condition it is incapable of being repaired or reused.”

In its response to the demolition bid Historic Environment Scotland did not support the application due to the “loss of a building which contributes to the character and significance of Hawick’s Conservation Area”, but also recognised the case for demolition, requesting that stones, slate and timber from the site is salvaged for reuse.