News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Historic dig at Bedrule

The autumn programme of the Twelve Towers of Rule project, coordinated by the Scottish Borders National Park team and Archaeology Scotland, kicks off next week with help from school groups from Kelso, Eyemouth and Earlston.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:59 pm
Schoolchildren and volunteers directed by the Archaeology Scotland team investigate the Bedrule Castle remains in the Teviot Valley. Photo: Dr Geoffrey Kolbe.
Schoolchildren and volunteers directed by the Archaeology Scotland team investigate the Bedrule Castle remains in the Teviot Valley. Photo: Dr Geoffrey Kolbe.

The budding archaeologists will be back at Bedrule, near Denholm, from September 26 to October 8.

Kieran Manchip, project manager, said: ‘We'll be working with local volunteers and school groups on some of the days. The workshops are taking place as part of our skills development based Attainment through Archaeology project. We will also be carrying out some geophysical surveys of the site to identify and assess any sub-surface.”

KelsoEyemouth