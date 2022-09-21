Historic dig at Bedrule
The autumn programme of the Twelve Towers of Rule project, coordinated by the Scottish Borders National Park team and Archaeology Scotland, kicks off next week with help from school groups from Kelso, Eyemouth and Earlston.
By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:59 pm
The budding archaeologists will be back at Bedrule, near Denholm, from September 26 to October 8.
Kieran Manchip, project manager, said: ‘We'll be working with local volunteers and school groups on some of the days. The workshops are taking place as part of our skills development based Attainment through Archaeology project. We will also be carrying out some geophysical surveys of the site to identify and assess any sub-surface.”