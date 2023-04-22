Hip hip, it’s Cory and Emma

As tradition dictates, the doors were flung open on the stroke of 8pm, the town clock chiming Braw, Braw Lads as new Gathering president Bruce Hastie stepped out to announce the town's representatives for this summer’s Border festivals, and, of course, the leaders of the town’s own Braw Lads’ Day on Saturday, July 1.

Braw Lad Cory Paterson is 21, and comes straight to the job from putting in a shift as a student in Rydell High in the Galashiels Amateur Operatic Society’s production of Grease.

The former Balmoral Primary School and Galashiels Academy pupil works as a Promise project worker with Scottish Borders Council said he can’t wait to get going.

From left: John Turnbull, Abbie Hood, Cory Paterson, President Bruce Hastie, Emma Spence, Robbie Lowrie and Nicola Laing.

He said: “It feels incredible, it feels amazing.

"To represent Galashiels throughout the Borders, I’m so honoured and privileged.

"I’m going to really enjoy everything, especially the gallop up Scott Street, visiting all the schools and the other town’s festivals.”

The Braw Lass is 23-year-old Emma Spence, a self-employed agricultural contractor.

Braw Lad and Lass for 2023, Cory Paterson and Emma Spence. Photo: Alwyn Johnston.

The former Caddonfoot Primary and Galashiels Academy pupil, a keen horse rider (which will come in handy), hockey player and photographer, says she’s been waiting all her life for this moment.

She said: “It’s so amazing to be here.

"I remember dancing with the Braw Lad and Lass when I was in primary seven, so it was great to be back here, dancing as Braw Lass.

"I’m looking forward to all the Gathering events and visiting other towns, but especially the Mixing of the Roses ceremony … it’s so emotional to watch, so to really be involved in it, it’s a dream come true.”

Both are the first in their families to hold the position.

President Bruce Hastie, who himself was Braw Lad in 1981, said that was a good thing.

He said: "It's always good to introduce new families to our big Gathering family, it bodes well for the future.

“Both Cory and Emma are really nice people, and we have six great principals to represent the town this summer.

"I’m sure they’ll do a great job, and I’m really looking forward to it all.”

