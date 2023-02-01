‘Hike and Bike’ hub to be officially opened in Galashiels on Saturday
A ‘Hike and Bike Hub’, which sets out to promote active travel in and around Galashiels, is officially opening at a former jewellers outlet in the town this weekend.
By Paul Kelly
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:30am
The group will provide affordable bike hire, bike servicing, bike maintenance and guided walks.
An official open day is to be held from 11am on Saturday, February 4 at the new premises at 47 Channel Street – former home of Conroy’s jewellers. There will be a piper playing and free bike checks available.
This week members of Eildon Area Partnership agreed a grant of £4,100 towards the costs of leasing the property.