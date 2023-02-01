News you can trust since 1855
‘Hike and Bike’ hub to be officially opened in Galashiels on Saturday

A ‘Hike and Bike Hub’, which sets out to promote active travel in and around Galashiels, is officially opening at a former jewellers outlet in the town this weekend.

By Paul Kelly
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 11:30am
The hub will open in Channel Street on Saturday.
The hub will open in Channel Street on Saturday.

The group will provide affordable bike hire, bike servicing, bike maintenance and guided walks.

An official open day is to be held from 11am on Saturday, February 4 at the new premises at 47 Channel Street – former home of Conroy’s jewellers. There will be a piper playing and free bike checks available.

This week members of Eildon Area Partnership agreed a grant of £4,100 towards the costs of leasing the property.

